Volunteers drop out of Novavax vaccine trial due to delays

More than 15,000 Novavax trial participants in the UK have been left stranded - and angry - after the manufacturer announced that it would delay seeking authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of months.

The UK had secured 60 million doses of the Novavax jab, with over 700 volunteers taking part in the trial at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

But now, thousands of volunteers can't get a different, approved vaccine, leaving many disadvantaged when it comes to travel, events and even jobs.

Liam Calland was part of a scheme testing Novavax, but says the hold-ups in it being licensed have stopped him from going on holiday.

"I've had to take the decision to quit the trial and try and get an approved vaccine which isn't easy.

"I don't think I'm going to be able to do that, so it feels like a battle. Me and 15,000 others are in no-man's land."The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, which is responsible for approving Covid vaccines said it was "unable to comment on timeframes or the details of our review due to commercial confidentiality."