A man from Calderdale has been jailed for 18 years for multiple sexual offences against young children, dating back to 2014.

John Davies, from Sowerby Bridge, was branded a danger to children by Kirklees safeguarding detectives after his sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 17 September.

The 58-year-old was found guilty of three sexual assaults and two sexual touching offences following his trial in June.

Davies will be placed on the sex offenders register and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

The offences took place between 2014 and 2020 against four girls in the Huddersfield and Calderdale areas.

An investigation was launched last year after one of the victims came forward to police. Davies was arrested shortly afterwards, with further enquiries made by both Calderdale and Kirklees specialist detectives.

At his sentencing Davies was described by the Judge as a dangerous offender who posed a high risk of serious harm to very young children.

DC Yvonne Brear of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, who led the enquiry, said:

John Davies abused the trust of others and took advantage of young victims in a truly dreadful way. It is no exaggeration to say he poses a real danger to children and we welcome the substantial sentence handed down to him today. He chose to compound the suffering of his victims and their families by taking the case to trial, and that has been reflected in the sentence imposed. Yvonne Brear, Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit

She added: "West Yorkshire Police is committed to investigating all reports of child sexual offending with the needs of victims at the heart of every investigation."