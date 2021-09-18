Nine-year-old boy dies following collision near Keighley as man arrested

Play video

A nine-year-old boy has died following a collision involving a white van in Keighley on Friday 17 September.

Police officers were called to the scene at just after 9.30pm to reports of a collision on Sutton Lane, close to the junction with Knott Lane.

Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance, but despite medical treatment, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Another pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Police say a 49-year-old man later attended a police station in North Yorkshire and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said:

A nine-year-old boy has tragically lost his life and our top priority is supporting his family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out into the events that have led to his death. Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan, West Yorkshire Police

She added: "This collision has happened right on the border of West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire and we are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or who believes they may have seen the van involved immediately prior to or following this incident."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is being urged to contact police by calling 101.