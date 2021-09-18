Scunthorpe campaigner calls for more accessible playground equipment

A disability rights campaigner from Scunthorpe is calling on councils to make their playground equipment more accessible.

A social media post written by Lorna Fillingham about trying to find a play area with enough inclusive equipment has been shared thousands of times, and reached people around the world.

Lorna's 11-year-old daughter Emily-May has severe physical and learning disabilities.

She says it is important for children's development that they are able to play alongside others in a play area.

In a statement, commenting on one of the parks Lorna's family usually visit, North Lincolnshire Council says:

"North Lincolnshire Council has worked with Lorna to make Normanby Hall Country Park probably one of the most accessible attractions in the region.

Ten of thousands of pounds have been invested on play equipment - including a wheelchair friendly roundabout, nest swings, a boat play structure designed for wheelchair users and a belly swing.

A new sensory garden has been installed with wheelchair friendly paths. New paths to the pet cemetery and bird feeding station have been installed to enable access by wheelchair users to those areas. Many of the paths through the woodland are also wheelchair friendly.

The council continues to invest in the park and carefully considers the needs of all visitors when making improvements."

Lorna has previously campaigned for better toilet facilities for people with disabilities and says more needs to be done to make sure people of all abilities are properly supported.