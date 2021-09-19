Sheffield stabbing victim named, as man charged in connection with murder
A man who died after being stabbed in Sheffield city centre on Friday afternoon (17 September) has been named as 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma.James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham has been charged in connection with the murder and with possession of a bladed weapon in public. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 September).
Police are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation. They say their thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.