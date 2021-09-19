Sheffield stabbing victim named, as man charged in connection with murder

A man who died after being stabbed in Sheffield city centre on Friday afternoon (17 September) has been named as 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma.James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham has been charged in connection with the murder and with possession of a bladed weapon in public. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 September).

Police were called at around 4:30pm on 17 September to reports that a man had been stabbed in High Street. Credit: ITV Calendar

Police are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation. They say their thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.