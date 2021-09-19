Two men charged after woman and police officer assaulted in Lincolnshire

Two men have been charged with several offences after a woman and a male police officer were allegedly assaulted in Lincolnshire on Friday night (17 September).

Officers were called to an incident at the Black Bull pub in Welton.

As officers were detaining the suspects a male police officer was allegedly assaulted, causing serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Daniel Plackett, 32, of Scothern Lane in Dunholme, has been charged with three offences:

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (AOABH)

Assault on Emergency Worker

Resisting Arrest

Steven Rogers, 24, also of Scothern Lane in Dunholme, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

They have both been remanded in police custody and are due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 September).