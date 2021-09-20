A murder investigation is underway after four people were found dead at a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police were called to the home on Chandos Crescent at 7:25am and have arrested one man in connection with the deaths.

Police have said that they believe the incident is isolated and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: "We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning [Sunday] or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

"No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

"It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time."

He added: "Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them."