Welcome to Yorkshire boss James Mason to step down

The head of tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire is to step down from the role in October.

James Mason was appointed in December 2019, following the departure of Sir Gary Verity.

Welcome to Yorkshire announced that Mason will stay in post until Friday 22nd October giving him time between then and Christmas to expand a Dementia Cafe he helped launch in 2018 before starting his next role.

James Mason said: “I’m honoured to have held this position and to lead a team of talented hard-working people. I’d like to express my gratitude to them all along with the many wonderful people across Yorkshire I’ve met in this role. It has been a privilege to work with you all, to promote Yorkshire to the world and stand shoulder to shoulder with you through a pandemic. I only wish the organisation well going forward and most importantly the thousands of businesses that make Yorkshire so unique.

“Whilst working under difficult conditions at times, there is lots we can be proud of, such as the much-loved ‘Walkshire’ campaign, the launch of a personal membership and tree planting scheme, as well as the implementation of a Tourism Recovery Plan.

The brief when I joined was to guide Welcome to Yorkshire towards steadier waters and drastically reduce costs. We achieved this despite all the restrictions we faced and never stopped innovating or striving for excellence. I’d like to thank everyone for their involvement in trying to bring the Tour de Yorkshire back especially our local authority partners with their continued commitment. James Mason

“The decision to leave wasn’t an easy one as I have really enjoyed the role it but I’m excited about putting my energy into my new role. I will of course be committed to Welcome to Yorkshire and the staff until I leave before investing some time expanding ‘Bradford Memories’, a dementia group supporting individuals and their families living with the disease, as my mother does. Who knows, perhaps we can launch ‘Yorkshire Memories’. Watch this space…”