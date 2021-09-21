Killamarsh deaths: Hundreds attend vigil after four found dead

Around 300 people, including many children, gathered for a vigil in a park a few hundred metres from where four people were found dead in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

Lacey Benett, 11 and John Paul Bennett, 13, were found with their mother, Terri Harris, 35, at the property on Sunday.

Connie Gent, 11, who is believed to have been over for a sleepover with her friend Lacey also died.

Connie Gent, John-Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Terri Harris

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Many brought flowers, teddy bears, balloons reading "RIP" and lit candles, while some were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in a prayer.

Mr Taylor said: “What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”

Many paid their respects to the victims during a vigil on Monday evening Credit: PA

The pastor said: “I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.

“And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has".

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said : "We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries."