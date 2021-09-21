Killamarsh deaths: Murder suspect taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries

A 31-year-old man arrested after a mother and three children were found dead in a house was taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Police said the murder suspect was detained at the property and had only minor injuries when he was taken to hospital. He now remains in police custody.

The grandmother of “beautiful” John Paul and Lacey has thanked everyone who has paid tribute and laid flowers.

Diane Bennett visited the scene on Tuesday morning – a day after her son, Jason Bennett, had become distraught as he read the tributes left to his children.

The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene

Ms Bennett said: “There are so many people bringing flowers, teddy bears.”

Asked about the children, she said: “They were beautiful, well-mannered, did anything for anybody.

“But at the moment it’s my son I’m worried about. I know we’ve lost somebody but he’s lost even more.”

Ms Bennett said John Paul wanted to be an engineer and Lacey “was just a girly-girl”.

She said: “I’ve got eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter and we’re all upset.”

Grandparents Debbie and Trevor Bennett visited the scene on Monday and said they were "devastated" at the loss of their two grandchildren.

The police activity continued Tuesday, with vehicles choking the quiet street and officers working in various locations, including using specialist equipment to dig out drains.

A series of forensic tents remain in the front garden of the semi-detached property at the centre of the investigation.

The scene in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh

A fundraising page set up on GoFundMe for the families of the victims has now raised more than £15,000.

Connie’s father Charlie Gent paid tribute to his daughter, writing a Facebook post which reads: “Parents – spend as much time with your kids as you possibly can.

“If you’re a parent and arguing, please don’t stop that child from seeing the other parent.

“You never know what’s round the corner… I’ve learnt the hard way, like most things in life, and it’s too late.”

The father of John Paul and Lacey, Jason Bennett, said on Monday that he was “heartbroken” as he collapsed in tears while laying flowers for the children.

Messages left by the father to one of the victims

Officers did not have any prior contact with those involved in the incident, police said.