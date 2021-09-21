Leeds Bonfire Nights cancelled

Leeds City Council has announced their six bonfire and fireworks displays will not be taking place this year as they can not guarantee attendees will be at lower risk of carrying Covid-19.

This follows guidance issued by national government when restrictions were eased in July 2021 that particularly relate to large gatherings at outdoor events including firework displays.

A key aspect of this guidance is ensuring that people who attend these events demonstrate that they are at a lower risk of carrying COVID-19 and transmitting it to others, and that a limit should be made on numbers attending.

This would mean that everyone wishing to attend needing to provide evidence of their COVID status either through vaccination, testing or their natural immunity.

To ensure that this could be delivered in an appropriate manner, the council would have had to put in place ticketed arrangements for each individual event.

There would also be significant additional costs of putting these measures in place, which added to uncertainty about any further COVID changes that may be made prior to the bonfire events, has meant that following an assessment, a decision has been taken to not to host the events in 2021.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles said:

Having undertaken an assessment, we do not believe given the additional changes that would need to be implemented, that it is possible to host the six bonfire events this year without incurring significant additional expense and affecting the attendees’ overall enjoyment. We certainly did not take this decision lightly, and we know that this news will come as a real disappointment to many people. Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council

"We will be continuing to monitor all the guidance and relevant information that is available to us to inform and guide any final decisions