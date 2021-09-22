Welcoming his baby boy to the world and scoring in a penalty shoot-out at Fulham just hours later - all in a day's work for Leeds United's Daniel James who still managed to make it on-pitch thanks to a whirlwind helicopter dash.

The 23-year-old was given special permission to be with his partner who had given birth in Manchester yesterday afternoon (21 September) - still giving him time to be flown in for the Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.

In a post-match interview, James thanked the club for their flexibility.

He said: "It was absolutely amazing, and thankfully the baby was born just in time for me to get down to the game."

Leeds United reached the fourth round of the League Cup after winning against Fulham 6-5 on penalties -after a 0-0 draw.