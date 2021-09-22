Covid-19 booster vaccinations are being rolled out across Lincolnshire from today (22 September).

A third dose is being offered to over fifties, care homes residents, and frontline health and social care workers. People aged 16 to 49 who have underlying health conditions are also eligible to book an appointment. NHS chiefs said a booster jab should be given at least six months after a second dose.

In Lincolnshire, a Pfizer vaccine is being offered as a third dose, and the area's Clinical Commissioning Group is asking people who are eligible not to call their GP surgery, as they will be contacted when it is their turn.

Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, Rebecca Neno, said: “The booster campaign will offer eligible people a Pfizer vaccination, irrespective of whether you have previously had Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

“The key thing to bear in mind is that the booster vaccination should be given at least six months after your second dose, with the optimum window being between six and nine months.

“With this in mind, please do not worry if you don’t get your booster vaccination as soon as your six months comes up and please do not contact the NHS or your GP practice – you will be contacted when it is your turn, just like with the initial round of vaccinations at the end of last year, beginning of this year.

“The booster vaccinations will ultimately be available by appointment only at various vaccination sites across the county, and we will introduce them across these sites on an incremental basis, just like we did with the first covid vaccinations, and in line with vaccine supply."

The CCG is reminding patients that booster vaccinations will not be available on a walk-in basis, and must have a confirmed appointment before attending vaccination centres.

However, first and second doses will continue to be offered on a walk-in basis or by appointment at sites across Lincolnshire.