Major search underway at Ulley Reservoir after reports of man 'in difficulty'

A major search operation is underway at a reservoir in Rotherham tonight after reports that a man was in difficulties in the water.

South Yorkshire Police, the fire service and ambulance crews are at the scene and roads in the area have been closed off.

The emergency services were called to Ulley reservoir just after 6 o'clock tonight.

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.