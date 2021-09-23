Man sentenced to four years in prison for robbery of elderly man in Hull

A man has been sentenced to four years after being charged with the robbery of an elderly man in Hull.

37-year-old Joseph Isherwood appeared at Hull Crown Court. He was arrested in December 2020 after entering the east Hull home of a 74-year-old man, stealing cash, a mobile phone and bank cards, which were later used to withdraw hundreds of pounds from an ATM. He admitted the offence.

Humberside Police have welcomed the sentencing: