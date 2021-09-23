Mother urges others to discuss donation after son's organs help save four lives

A mother whose 15-year-old son's organs were given to four people after he was killed in a road crash is urging parents to discuss donation with their children.

Debbie Enever says donating Dan's organs was a "silver thread to hold onto" after he was hit by a car in Sheffield in 2018.

15-year-old Dan had brain damage that he was not able to recover from.

It takes time for doctors to give up hope of survival, but as soon as they confirmed that there was nothing more they could do, I knew that I needed to talk about organ donation. I wanted Dan to have the chance to do one last amazing thing. And I knew he'd have been 100% behind that decision. Debbie Enever

Debbie says having those conversations with Dan was essential, as despite a change in laws meaning people now have to opt-out of organ donation, conversations with families still take place to ensure they are certain about decisions being made.

After the road traffic accident Dan was looked after by a range of staff across Sheffield Children's Hospital, from the Embrace transport team to the intensive care unit and the bereavement team. Debbie said: "Everyone did a phenomenal job. Everyone was so gentle, the way we were cared for felt weightless, everything was so smooth, lovely and kind."

It was wonderful to find out, just a few weeks later, that Dan's kind, big, beautiful heart had gone to a young child under the age of 10. Debbie Enever

Dan was also able to donate his liver, both kidneys and his pancreas. Four families in all, as one recipient had both a kidney and the pancreas, have been helped by his legacy.

Paul Neale, 53, from Rotherham, was aged 50 when he received Dan's kidney after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. He connected with Debbie through the NHS Blood and Transplant process for donor families and transplant recipients, and since then they consider each other extended family.

It has totally changed my life. I'm much healthier now. I am just so grateful. I think the world of Dan, he's our other son now. Paul Neale

Paul's wife Sharon said: "These horrible circumstances have made our family extended now. Not many people would think to talk about dying with their children, as no one thinks it will happen to them, it is amazing Debbie did. We are so grateful to Debbie and Dan for his donation, and keeping in touch with Debbie gives us chance to say thank you again."

500 + People are currently waiting for a transplant in our region

This Organ Donation Week (20th to 26th September) NHS Blood and Transplant and Sheffield Children's are calling on people to talk to their families about organ donation and leave them certain about their decision.

I really encourage everyone to have the conversation with their loved ones, at any age, so they are left certain if they ever need to make the decision for them. The difference Dan's organ donation has made on families has been incredible, we will never be able to thank Dan and his family enough. Clare Croxall, specialist nurse for organ donation

Gordon Crowe, who is the team manager for the organ donation specialist team in Yorkshire, spoke to ITV Calendar about organ donation and how the pandemic has impacted on the system.

More information on organ donation can be found here.