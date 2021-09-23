A Sheffield biomedical scientist has been jailed for three years for trying to engage in explicit conversations with children online.

33 year old Paul Bower, AKA ‘Paulguy10’, was caught as part of an undercover investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

He entered into sexual chats with what he thought were 13 year-old girls online and sent an intimate photo of himself to them. The girls were actually undercover NCA officers.

Bower, who worked at the local hospital, was arrested in 2019 and police found 350 indecent photos of children on digital devices when they searched his home.

Neil Baxter, Operations manager at the National Crime Agency, said: “Sexual predators like Bower prey on vulnerable young children and abuse them for their own sick gratification.

“Offenders often hide behind online profiles in an attempt to mask their identities. As we have seen with this case, these people are not protected.

“Identifying and disrupting individuals with a sexual interest in children is an absolute priority for the NCA.

“This time, we know it was our officers Bower was speaking to, but next time could have been a different story. He also had a significant collection of indecent images of children on his devices.

“The amount of distress and trauma this abuse can cause young people is immeasurable. It is only right that Bower is jailed for his crimes where he no longer poses a risk to children.”Bower pleaded guilty to a number of charges and was sentenced this week at Sheffield Crown Court to three years in prison.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offender register for life.