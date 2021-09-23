Six arrested on explosive charges after counter terrorism raid in Dewsbury

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing explosives after counter terrorism police raided a takeaway in Dewsbury.

Five men and a woman were detained after officers targeted the Chicken Diner shop on Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, and the property above at around 10pm on Wednesday evening (22 September).

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) have been working with West Yorkshire Police on the intelligence lead operation.

The six people, five men aged 18, 37, 49, 53 and 56 and one woman age 47, remain in custody at this time.

A property in Dewsbury is being searched as part of the investigation.

West Yorkshire Police have said they understand people may be concerned but the operation was to protect the public.

Kirklees District Superintendent Steve Dodds, said: "I understand our local communities have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that this operation has been conducted to assist in protecting the public of West Yorkshire. "We work very closely with our colleagues in CT Policing North East and with local partners and we maintain strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to all. Public safety is our utmost concern."