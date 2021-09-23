Starmer: Labour "absolutely" has future in Lincolnshire, despite election results

Play video

Sir Keir Starmer has been speaking to our Political Correspondent Harry Horton ahead of this weekend's Labour Party conference.

The Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer insists his party "absolutely" does have a future in Lincolnshire, despite election results, and says he is "not against" the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport in principle, although he has not seen the plans.

He has vowed to "sweat blood over months and years to earn respect" from voters and says he fully intends to build back the red wall of MPs that was smashed down by the Conservatives at the election two years ago, where Labour lost the seats of Grimsby and Scunthorpe to the Tories.

He also dismissed any threat of a leadership challenge from Labour politician Dan Jarvis, who recently announced he will not be seeking another term as the South Yorkshire Mayor.

Dan and I work together, I know you're trying to sew conflict and find division, there is none. I speak to Dan regularly, I've got the highest regard for him. Sir Keir Starmer, Labour Party leader

Rother Valley was taken by the Tories in 2019 after 101 years of unbroken Labour representation. We have been to the former mining town of Maltby in the heart of the constituency to find out if Sir Keir has any chance of winning back Labour's traditional voters.

Next week we'll be hearing from the Prime Minster Boris Johnson ahead of the Conservative Party conference.