A 16 year old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault on Woodbine Close in Hull on Tuesday evening.

The boy, who can't be named because of his age, is also accused of possession of a knife in a public place.

He was due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court this morning (23 September).

Humberside Police say the boy who was hurt in the incident is recovering well from his injuries.

Two other people who were arrested in connection with the assault have been released on police bail with conditions and one person has been released under investigation as officers continue their enquiries.

Police say they will continue their high visibility presence in the area and continue to reassure the local community.

Anyone with information on what happened is being urged to cal 101 quoting log 461 of 21 September or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.