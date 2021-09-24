Bielsa horse shows Leeds United how it's done after Ayr Gold Cup victory

Whilst Leeds United struggle for form in the Premier League, a horse named after their enigmatic manager is showing them how it's done.

Last weekend Bielsa, a 6-year-old trained by Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk, romped home to win the Ayr Gold Cup.

Bielsa, ridden by jockey Kevin Stott, after winning the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup at Ayr Racecourse. Credit: PA Images

He's a horse that just lost his form for a while but he bounced back at the right time. He's run some solid races, but the Ayr Gold Cup is a very important race for us and we always thought he had a profile for it. Kevin Ryan, Trainer

However, the links between Leeds United's training ground at Thorp Arch and this training yard near Thirsk don't end with Bielsa.

Ryan also trains horses called 'The Cookstown Cafu' - the nickname of Leeds' midfielder Stuart Dallas, and also 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper.

There was also a horse named 'Alioski' but, like the player himself, he's since been moved on to pastures new.

Travelling groom Vicki Godfrey is a huge Leeds fan. "Shame we haven't got Jack Harrison. I would definitely look after that horse. Definitely."

Leeds United hope Bielsa's victory up at Ayr last weekend can inspire them to a few wins on the trot.