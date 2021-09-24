Bielsa horse shows Leeds United how it's done after Ayr Gold Cup victory
Whilst Leeds United struggle for form in the Premier League, a horse named after their enigmatic manager is showing them how it's done.
Last weekend Bielsa, a 6-year-old trained by Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk, romped home to win the Ayr Gold Cup.
However, the links between Leeds United's training ground at Thorp Arch and this training yard near Thirsk don't end with Bielsa.
Ryan also trains horses called 'The Cookstown Cafu' - the nickname of Leeds' midfielder Stuart Dallas, and also 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper.
There was also a horse named 'Alioski' but, like the player himself, he's since been moved on to pastures new.
Travelling groom Vicki Godfrey is a huge Leeds fan. "Shame we haven't got Jack Harrison. I would definitely look after that horse. Definitely."
Leeds United hope Bielsa's victory up at Ayr last weekend can inspire them to a few wins on the trot.