CCTV appeal after man racially abused in Sheffield station toilets

Police have released CCTV after a man was racially abused in the toilets at Sheffield train station last month.

Just after 7.30am on Monday 30th August the victim went in to the toilets when a man came in and started shouting racist abuse at him.

The man then tried to prevent the victim from leaving using a piece of station furniture to block the door.

British Transport Police have now released CCTV images of man they say may have information about what happened which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is being asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100064319 or contact Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555 111.