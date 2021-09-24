Domestic abuse survivor to create rural South Yorkshire retreat for families

Play video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

A woman from Doncaster who was severely beaten by her ex-partner is creating a rural camping retreat for other survivors of domestic abuse.

Credit: ITV Calendar

Danielle Thomas suffered serious injuries after being attacked by her then boyfriend, footballer Reese Thompson. Thompson was jailed for 40 months in 2019 after pleading guilty to damaging property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Danielle's ex-partner Reece Thompson was jailed for 40 months in 2019.

The things that my ex did to me were getting more vicious, more degrading. He'd done stuff like smashed two mirrors over my head, then beat me with an iron bar. I became a shell of who I was. I actually did try to take my own life because I felt so guilty for what I believed I'd done to my children, I know that's not the case now. Danielle Thomas

Using her own money, grant funding, and donations to a crowdfunding appeal, Danielle is now planning to create a free all-inclusive campsite on land in South Yorkshire, that she hopes will provide a safe, relaxing and educational environment for domestic abuse survivors and their children.

Danielle says it will be a place where children can play and explore nature, while survivors can also receive therapy and advice from professional volunteers.

We'll have a children's play area, children can build dens, and families can just relax together. But it will also be a place where survivors can do relaxing therapy sessions, art sessions, yoga or just regather thoughts about what their next steps might be. Danielle Thomas

Local domestic abuse charities will refer people to the project, which is called The Dragonfly & The Humming Bird CIC, and families will be able to spend long weekends at the site between June and September.

45.6% of women in refuge services say they feel depressed or have suicidal thoughts due to abuse

Support services say Covid has lead to those experiencing or recovering from domestic abuse feeling even more isolated.

They've lost their ability to have their support network around them, they've felt even more isolated than normal. It's like being underwater and you're not able to come up to breathe. Lara Iggulden, EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service

There is a way out, there is a light at the end of that tunnel. The support I had going through the court process and finding my home was second to none. So I want to be able to give back now. I'm in a good position mentally, where I feel that I am stable enough to help others going through a similar situation that I've been through. Danielle Thomas

