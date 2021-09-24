Domestic abuse survivor to create rural South Yorkshire retreat for families
Video report by Emma Wilkinson
A woman from Doncaster who was severely beaten by her ex-partner is creating a rural camping retreat for other survivors of domestic abuse.
Danielle Thomas suffered serious injuries after being attacked by her then boyfriend, footballer Reese Thompson. Thompson was jailed for 40 months in 2019 after pleading guilty to damaging property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Using her own money, grant funding, and donations to a crowdfunding appeal, Danielle is now planning to create a free all-inclusive campsite on land in South Yorkshire, that she hopes will provide a safe, relaxing and educational environment for domestic abuse survivors and their children.
Danielle says it will be a place where children can play and explore nature, while survivors can also receive therapy and advice from professional volunteers.
Local domestic abuse charities will refer people to the project, which is called The Dragonfly & The Humming Bird CIC, and families will be able to spend long weekends at the site between June and September.
Support services say Covid has lead to those experiencing or recovering from domestic abuse feeling even more isolated.
If you are experiencing any issues involving domestic abuse help is available via the following links: