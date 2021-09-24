Killamarsh deaths: Damien Bendall appears in court charged with four murders

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead at a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning. A fundraiser set up in memory of the victims has raised almost £25,000.

Clockwise from top left: Connie Gent, John Paul and Lacey Bennett, and Terri Harris.

Damien Bendall appeared by video-link at Derby Crown Court on Friday (24 September) wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt. He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear and see proceedings during a short hearing.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

Flowers have been left at the scene at Chandos Crescent Credit: PA Images

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday 17 September and Monday 20 September.

The defendant appeared from HMP Wakefield and was told he would face a trial on 1 March next year. He was not required to enter any pleas to the murder charges.

Remanding Bendall into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said:

"Your trial will be fixed for March 1 but before that date there will be a review of this case on November 26.

"Mr Bendall, you will be remanded in custody. Thank-you very much."

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will now appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 November.