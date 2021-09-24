Counter terror police say they've identified no threat after a raid in Dewsbury on Wednesday and six people who were arrested have been released without charge.

Five men and a woman were detained when police targeted the Chicken Diner shop on Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe and the property above at around 10pm on 22nd September.

Officers say the search of the property has now finished those arrested have been released from custody.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are committed to ensuring the safety of those in West Yorkshire and would like to thank the public for their support and patience during the activity”.