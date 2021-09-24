Secret model railway collection in East Yorkshire makes £20k at auction
No one was more surprised when former Hull City Council worker Adrian Batty's secret model railway collection was discovered weeks after his death than his own wife.
She found more than 130 Horby Duplo locomotives in their house near Brough after he died last year.
Adrian's family knew he had had a passion for model railway, and that he had the bought the odd item, but he'd never revealed the scale of his hobby.
And no one intruded on the room where he kept it all.
The vintage collection has now fetched £20k at auction, with bids from as far away as Australia.
One engine sold for £650, more than four times what it would normally make.
Graham Paddison, a model railways specialist with auctioneers David Duggleby said:
“The room was so jammed that there was no space for a layout. Mr. Batty studied it, hepreserved it, he maintained it and he created a wonderful inventory of his collection – but as far as is known he never ran a train around a loop of track.
“It is an extraordinary story and it is by a country mile, the most extraordinary privatecollection we’ve ever seen."