Lincolnshire police have urged drivers to be 'sensible' about queuing at petrol stations as they warn it could hinder the work of emergency services.

Officers said they have received reports of long queues across the region causing a 'potential hazard' for emergency vehicles trying to reach people in need.

''While we appreciate that some people may be particularly keen to fill up their vehicles this weekend, we would respectfully ask motorists to be sensible when making judgements about joining a queue at a petrol station.''

''If it is too long, consider returning at a different time.''

It comes as the government is considering temporary measures to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers which has led to queues at service stations amid worries of shortages.

No 10 insisted on Friday night that any measures introduced would be “very strictly time-limited” amid reports that Boris Johnson had allowed ministers to relax UK immigration rules to allow more foreign drivers into the country.

There have been warnings that disruption to Christmas preparations will be “inevitable” if progress is not made to solve the shortfall of around 90,000 lorry drivers.

Esso, BP and Tesco petrol forecourts have been affected by challenges getting petrol deliveries.