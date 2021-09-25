Yorkshire Wildlife Park hosts 'thank you' day for NHS staff in Doncaster

Play video

ITV News Calendar's Astrid Quinn reports.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park closed it gates to the public to host a 'thank you' day for NHS staff from Doncaster.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals teamed up with the attraction to show gratitude to the local 'heroes' of the pandemic.

Staff at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital and Retford Hospital, along with their families and loved ones, had exclusive access to the 175 acre park.

For many it was a relief after a difficult 18 months.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive of the health board said they wanted to recognise the hard work of those who worked through the pandemic, despite difficult circumstances.

"Every single member of Team DBTH has worked tirelessly to adapt to new ways of working which has allowed us to continue to care for patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. A large number of them have also spent a lot of time away from their families and they themselves have had to deal courageously with additional worries and anxieties of having a loved one fighting this disease on the frontline.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trust received an overwhelming amount of support from local residents in Doncaster and Bassetlaw, and many donors who provided funds made specific requests that their donations be used for the benefit of staff.

The event was funded by donations given to the Trust during the pandemic, with YWP match-funding, providing half of the allocation of tickets.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park CEO John Minion said he was delighted to show his support for front line workers.

"We are really proud to host them all at our newly expanded park and will do everything to ensure they have a great day out."