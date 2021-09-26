More than £18,000 has been raised for a father and son who lost three members of their family in a car crash and also had their home burgled after returning from hospital.

A woman and two children aged nine and five were passengers in the motorhome. They were all pronounced dead following the collision with an HGV on the A64 between Barton le Willows and Flaxton on August 24.

The driver of the motor home, the 48-year-old father, and a six-year-old boy were both taken to hospital, the boy has a serious head injury according to police.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the crash which closed the road for several hours.

However after returning home from hospital, they had discovered their home had been burgled.

North Yorkshire Police said thieves had taken everything, including items such as an a TV, Xbox and sentimental things that ''can never be replaced.''

Sergeant Paul Cording started the fundraiser after hearing the news in the hope that the family could rebuild their lives.

He said the family were overwhelmed and humbled by the response.

Both the crash and the burglary are ongoing investigations.