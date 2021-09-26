44-year-old man arrested after reported stabbing at Meadowhall Shopping Centre

A 44-year-old man has been charged after a reported stabbing at Meadowhall shopping centre on Friday.

Police were called at 6.55pm to reports of a disturbance at the Sheffield shopping centre.

One man was taken to hospital with a minor puncture wound to his leg.

Olaf Nazim, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, possessing a bladed article and criminal damage.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday September 27.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses to the incident who have yet to come forward.