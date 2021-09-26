A special prayer service has been held at St Giles Church for a mother and three children who were found dead in a house in Killarmarsh last weekend.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, prayers were said in their memory and candles lit as the community continue to grieve the tragedy.

We're all in this together.

Reverend Helen Guest said it is important for the community to show it's solidarity.

''Its important that throughout the whole of the week the church has needed demonstrate its solidarity in all of this suffering and pain. That will all offer hope in this exceedingly awful situation that we're all in.''

''We can prepare for anything but no one could have possible anticipated the events that have happened. Just awful.''

31-year-old Damien Bendall appeared in court charged with four counts of murder. He appeared by video-link at Derby Crown Court on Friday (24 September) wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt. He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear and see proceedings during a short hearing.

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday 17 September and Monday 20 September.