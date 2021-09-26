Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about a sexual assault in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police said the man bought a drink at The Old Bank pub in High Street at around 7.30pm, before returning to the bar to give a tip.

He allegedly grabbed a female member of staff with both hands and kissed her on the neck.

She then pushed him away while telling him to not touch her.

Officers are now appealing for information and asking the public to get in contact.