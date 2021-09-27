Funeral takes place of toddler killed in Ingoldmells caravan fire

The funeral has taken place for a toddler who was killed in a fire in the caravan she was staying at on the Lincolnshire coast

Hundreds of people gathered outside the church in Newark to remember Louisiana Brooke Dolan.

Louisiana Brooke Dolan died in a caravan park fire

Her mother had asked people to wear lemon or pink in honour of the little girl. She was two when she died in Ingoldmells on August 23rd.

Floral tributes

The toddler, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, had been staying at the Sealands holiday park with her mother and three other children, who survived and were discharged after treatment in hospital.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned and a police investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.