Homes and vehicles damaged in North East Lincolnshire 'tornado'

Homes and vehicles in Humberston in North East Lincolnshire have been damaged in what is understood to be a tornado.Roofs and windows have been badly damaged and vehicles flipped over in Coniston Crescent, Buttermere Crescent and Derwent Drive and other roads, leaving residents shocked.

One motorhome is on its side in Buttermere Crescent, which appears to have taken the brunt of the damage.

Utility workers, council workers and emergency services are at the scene, where some areas have been cordoned off.

It is thought that more than 20 houses have been damaged.

