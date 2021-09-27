Killamarsh deaths: Inquest hears four died as result of a 'violent attack'

A mother and three children who were found dead at a house died as a result of a "violent attack", an inquest opening has heard.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September.

Flowers laid at the scene on Chandos Crescent. Credit: PA Images

Damien Bendall, 31, has since been charged with all four murders and has been remanded into custody by a crown court judge.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard a relative of Bendall had called Dorset Police to say the defendant had sustained a self-inflicted stab wound.

Area coroner Peter Nieto was told officers were met by Bendall at the address in Chandos Crescent and following a further conversation with the suspect, entered the house where they found the bodies of the four victims.

Mr Nieto said the inquest would be suspended until the conclusion of the pending criminal trial.

The coroner dealt with the identification details for the three family members separately from those of Connie, who he was told was staying over with Lacey and her family.

Adjourning the hearing and suspending the inquests pending criminal proceedings, the coroner said: "Obviously extremely tragic events have occurred and obviously everybody's thoughts are with the family of the victims."