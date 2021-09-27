One million new trees to be planted as part of Northern Forest project

A project which aims to link trees across the M62 corridor from Liverpool to Hull, taking in cities including Leeds, has been given an extra £15 million of funding.

The Northern Forest project launched three years ago and hopes to establish at least 50 million trees across an area spanning 13 million people. This latest boost will see one million trees planted in the next year.

It is also hoped the new woodlands, in both urban and rural areas, will help boost the fight against climate change and encourage nature recovery.

Simon Mageean, the Woodland Trust's Programme Director for the Northern Forest, said: "This new funding is massively significant for this project and enables us to push on with this new phase.

"Not only do these new trees have the power to transform people's lives through all the green space they bring in areas of traditionally low tree cover, they are also set to bring a big boost to our fight against climate change and encourage nature recovery."

The area currently only has 7.6% woodland cover, much lower than the average across England.

Among the benefits of the forest are to reduce the risk of flooding, store thousands of tonnes of carbon, make people across the north happier and healthier and create thousands of new jobs.