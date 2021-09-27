Pride of Britain Awards: meet the nominees for Calendar's regional fundraiser

This week ITV Calendar will be featuring a special group of people who have been nominated by the public for the fundraiser category of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

They have all done amazing things to raise money for their causes, and all deserve the thanks for the communities they live in.

The nominees' stories run Monday-Thursday this week, with the winner announced on Friday's programme.

The almost impossible task will be undertaken by a panel which includes "Emmerdale" actor Ash Palmisciano who plays Matty Barton in the ITV Yorkshire-made soap.

Meet those in the running to become Calendar's regional fundraiser

In the Calendar North area, the nominees are:

Jacqui Drake

Danielle Dodd

Donna Varley

David Bray

In the Calendar South area, the nominees are:

George Kavanagh

Mike Manders

Stacy Southwell

Julie Bembridge

Whoever is chosen from each region will represent Calendar at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London in October.