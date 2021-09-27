Thieves drain community bus in Bradford of fuel, as demand to fill-up continues

Play video

Video report by Lisa Adlam

Businesses have told ITV Calendar they are coping but could struggle to meet their customers demands because if the so-called fuel crisis continues.

Some garages are experiencing a shortage of supply caused by issues with transporting fuel from distribution terminals to forecourts. The situation has worsened due to panic buying.

As scenes of people queuing to fill-up their cars have been seen across the country, thieves have cut through a fuel pipe to steal diesel at the Newlands Community Transport group. This has forced them to cancel numerous trips for school children and older people.

Play video

What makes them think that their need is any greater than our need. How dare they, this affects everyone in the community. It's purely selfish on their behalf. Angela Robertson, Newlands Community Transport

While there is enough fuel stored to meet all needs, the unnecessary rush on the pumps is starting to have an impact on many companies.