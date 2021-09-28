A charity shop in Hull has received a donation of hundreds of autographs of iconic Nineties soap stars.

Cancer Research UK's (CRUK) "quality discount superstore" in Anlaby Retail Park, Hull, shared a snap of four signed autographs and said they had hundreds of them.The autographs in the images appeared to be from Wendy Richard, who played Pauline Fowler in EastEnders, Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street, Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, and Shane Ritchie, who played Alfie Moon in EastEnders.The store Tweeted: "Got these in the other day. I’m a bit obsessed there is 100s, my 90s heart is happy. #soaps #Hull #Anlaby #EastEnders #Neighbours #Corrie".

Store manager Natalie Kheder said other autographs include the likes of Keith Duffy, Shobna Gulati, John Partridge and Anne Kirkbride. She says they came in from a local donation."I was going through a bag of donations and there they were - these signed cards," she explained."All proper signatures. There are hundreds. I'm going to send them to our eBay page. They are too good for in here I think, they need a broader audience."They are all Nineties characters so I remembered them all. At the time, they were really famous."

The autographs will go on Cancer Research's eBay page to try and raise more money. Credit: MEN Media

But anyone local who wants to purchase any before they go on eBay will have to be quick."They are still in the shop [at the moment]," Natalie explained. "So if anybody sees them within the next few days [or however long it takes for them to be sent], they will still be in the shop but other than that, if they check the eBay page they will be going on there."Replying to the Tweet, CRUK Shipley shop wrote: "Noooo way!! We got some too!"