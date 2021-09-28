Play video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

The World Champion boxer from Sheffield Barry Awad, better known as Kid Galahad, has returned to his old school to inspire the students to take their education more seriously than he did.

The recently crowned IBF Featherweight champion said that it took a team of dedicated teachers, along with help from the late boxing trainer Brendan Ingle to keep him on the straight and narrow when he was a youngster.

He admitted that he wasn't the best pupil and wants the new generation of students at Hindle House school to be as successful academically as he has been in the boxing ring.

Barry said: "Brendan said to me, 'listen if you get kicked out of school you get kicked out of the gym' so I just knew then I had to knuckle down.

"I think when you're a kid you don't realise that the teachers are actually helping you, but when you're a kid you think they're against you and you just need to realise they're here to help."

Credit: ITV News

Barry's former teacher, Michael Jones, said that Barry was a cheeky chappy but was completely dedicated to his sport at the early age of thirteen.

He added that he would keep his boxing bag during the school day and that Barry would only be given it and be allowed to train if he had behaved and worked hard.

Students who spoke to ITV News said that the visit inspired them to work hard and that Barry's determination was proof that you can achieve your dreams.