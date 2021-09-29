13 arrested in Sheffield and Chesterfield in county lines gang investigation

Thirteen people have been arrested in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire as officers carry out warrants on alleged county lines gang.

The warrants come after months of work into an alleged county line drugs gang moving heroin and crack cocaine from Sheffield into the north Derbyshire area.

Officers carried out eleven warrants in the Deepcar, Heeley, Shire Green and Ecclesfield areas of Sheffield and the Newbold area of Chesterfield over Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Heroin and crack cocaine, weapons and cash were seized by more than 60 officers from specialist crime teams in Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Of the 13 people arrested five have been charged and remanded on firearms and drug offences – with the other eight people released under investigation as enquiries continue.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Sergeant Jim Dyson said drug dealing is a 'significant' concern within communities.

''I hope that this result demonstrates how committed our officers are to tackling this issue. Hopefully this will send a clear message to others that there are consequences to drug dealing and they can be significant.”