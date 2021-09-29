At least 400 secondary school pupils in North East Lincolnshire have tested positive for coronavirus over the last month.

Young people now make up nearly half of all confirmed cases in the borough during September.

There has been a spike in cases amongst schoolchildren since they returned - driving the area's Covid rate up.

North East Lincolnshire Council's epidemiology report revealed under 20s account for the largest number of cases.

1,917 cases across the borough this month.

802 of cases were under 20s with at least half being secondary school pupils.

According to the latest data, the rate for 11 to 16 year olds is 1,271 cases per 100,000 children - nearly double other age groups.

North East Lincolnshire's overall case rate is 356 per 100,000 according to the latest government data, which is just below the national average.

Last week, 12 to 15-year-olds began to receive their first dose of the Pfizer jab in England.

A recent study suggested younger children are less willing to have a Covid-19 vaccination than older teenagers.

Youngsters who are less willing to have a vaccine often come from the most socioeconomically deprived backgrounds and they feel less connected to their school community, according to researchers.