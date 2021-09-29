64-year-old Sheffield man jailed for six child sexual offences

A 64-year-old man from Sheffield has been sentenced to nine years in prison for six sexual offences against children between 1999 and 2005.

Kevin Yeardley, of Pembroke Crescent, pleaded guilty the offences, including sexual activity with a child under 16, sexual assault of a child under 13 and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences were related to one victim.

He was served a nine-year custodial sentence and has also been placed on the sex offenders register.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Susi Taylor said his actions were ''nothing short of horrific.''

“He has rightly been served a substantial custodial sentence for his crimes. The distress his actions have caused will no doubt have a long-term impact; those involved are being supported by specialist services to help them attempt to come to terms with what has happened.''

Credit: PA

Officers said the force is committed to investigating sexual offences.

“In some cases, it takes a relative, family member, friend or loved one to take those first steps so my message is to everyone, if you have concerns, speak to us.“Your actions could help safeguard or protect someone who is vulnerable''