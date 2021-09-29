Drink driver three times over legal limit jailed for crash that killed friend

A 46-year-old man from Bridlington who was three times over the legal limit has been jailed for a crash that killed his friend.

Paul Bennett of Teal Garth was sentenced to eight years a nd seven months at York Crown Court after he plead guilty to causing death through careless driving when unfit through drink.

Bennett was socialising with his friend, 49 year-old Simon Maving, in Malton on the evening of September 15th 2020. Despite drinking large amounts of alcohol, he drove the pair back in his Renault van.

The van left the road in the village of North Grimston shortly after 11pm and hit a tree.

Simon Maving was a passenger in the van and suffered serious injuries in the collision. Mr Bennett slept into the back of the van instead of calling the emergency services.

When police discovered the car early the next morning, Mr Maving was pronounced dead.

Bennett was treated for his injuries in hospital and a blood sample found a reading of 268mg/100ml at the time he drove away from Simon’s home in Malton – more than three times the legal drink drive limit.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Mick Roffe, Head of Roads Policing said the consequences cannot be underestimated.

“His decision to get behind the wheel of his van and drive that night resulted in the tragic loss of Simon Maving’s life, the impact of which will be felt by Simon’s family and friends forever.

“I hope Bennett’s sentence sends a strong and clear message to anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after drinking. Doing so is a selfish and thoughtless act which carries severe and lasting consequences.”

The court heard how Mr Bennett had several previous convictions for drink driving offences on his driving record.