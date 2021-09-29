UK City of Culture 2025 title would be a 'game changer' for Bradford

City of Culture title would be a 'game-changer' for Bradford, as the city is due to find out whether it has been shortlisted for the award.

It is awarded every four years by the Government, with the winner hosting a year-long programme of cultural activities and celebrations.

This bid has been backed by Bradford Metropolitan District Council and the University of Bradford.

For locals, their pride is held in the diversity of cultures within the city.

Leaders say it would improve the quality of life and opportunities for local people, create jobs and training opportunities, more public participation in cultural activities and generate more engagement of diverse communities.

In the city, 30% of children living in poverty which is double the national average, the highest rate of people out of work in the region, and many shops and businesses are boarded up.

In September a housing support service in Bradford received over 8,000 calls from people who were either homeless or believed they faced the threat of homelessness during the pandemic.

The government claims benefits to the winner of the title will attract millions of visitors and investment.

Wakefield is also one of the 20 other areas at the centre of the UK’s cultural spotlight in 2025. A shortlist will be announced this week.