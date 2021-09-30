A 63-year-old man has been sentenced to 33 years for multiple sexual offences.

A 37-year-old woman, Tracy Choi, was convicted of six offences, including rape and attempted rape, in connection to Chik’s offences.

In the trial that lasted four weeks, Ken Chik of Endymion Street, Hull, was convicted of 28 offences including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and cruelty.

Tracy Choi was also convicted. Credit: Humberside Police

DC Anna Bullock of Humberside Police commended the bravery and courage of the victims for having the strength to speak about their horrific experiences.

She said: “Although the lengthy sentence is welcomed, it still does not take away the pain he caused his victims. I hope that this sentencing can provide his victims with some comfort in knowing that they, and nobody else, will come to harm because of this predator.''

She also reassured the public that anyone who may have suffered a sexual abuse will be listened to and supported by the force.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.”