CCTV image released as police investigate aggravated burglary in York

CCTV images have bene released as police appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in York.

At around 8.15 on Sunday September 26, a man entered McColls on Moorthorpe Road in Woodthorpe.

He then threatened staff before stealing money and tobacco from the store.

North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who may recognise the man to get in touch. They believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force.