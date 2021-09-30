'We're broken': Devastated families pay tribute to Killamarsh victims

The families of the Killamarsh victims said their lives will 'never be the same again' as they paid tribute to a mother and three children who were found dead at a property.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September.

They died as a result of a "violent attack", an inquest opening heard on Monday.

''I've been left broken''

Jason Bennett, father to John Paul and Lacey, said they have been left broken by the ''awful loss.''

“My son John was absolutely my mini me. Loving, fiery, funny and passionate with the most beautiful caring heart you could find. He was the most loving son you could wish for. His love for his mum was amazing.''

''I’ve been left broken. I’m devastated. John and Lacey came into our lives and brought so much love and happiness.''

''Fly safe my angel... I could never say goodbye.''

11-year-old Connie Gent, was staying over with Lacey and her family. On Tuesday, her father told ITV News he'd "rather it be me than her".

Today he added: ''The pain is indescribable. I wake up every morning hoping this has all been a terrible nightmare, but it's not. Fly safe my angel, they came for you and left me behind. I could never say goodbye, so I'll see you soon.''

Her mother, Kerry Shelton, said she will cherish the memories of her 'special' daughter.

“Anyone who knows Connie knows just how special she is. I have so many memories about Connie, but they belong to me and my children. Memories we will always cherish. I would like to thank all involved for their love and support. Connie, we will love you always and forever.”

''Our daughter, our world, our everything.''

Terri’s parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, issued a joint statement in honour of their daughter, a care worker, who they said was an ''amazing mum'' who would go above and beyond for the people she cared for.

“Our Terri, our daughter, our world, our everything. From the day she was born she was our princess and remained so until she was cruelly taken from us. She was an amazing mum; her babies were her world.

“She will be missed more than any words can ever express.''

Damien Bendall of Chandos Crescent has been charged with four counts of murder.

The 31-year-old appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday 24 September and was remanded to prison. He is expected to appear again in November.