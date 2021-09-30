The Yorkshire County Cricket Club will work with the National Centre for Diversity (NCFD) to improve equality, diversity and inclusion practices at Emerald Headingley, after Azeem Rafiq was the victim of ''racial harassment and bullying.''

Last summer Rafiq made allegations of institutional racism against the club during two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

Earlier this month, Yorkshire County Cricket Club accepted there was "no question" Azeem Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment during his first spell at the county.

The allegations led the cricket club to launch an independent investigation which was completed in September.

On the completion of the report, Yorkshire apologised to Rafiq for being the victim of 'inappropriate behaviour' but did not go into detail.

Yorkshire will be assigned its own dedicated NCFD advisor and a Personal Relationship Manager who will undertake a cultural audit to establish where the organisation is right now in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Once the results of the cultural audit are shared, the advisor will report the key findings and help to build an action plan for the organisation.

Mo Hussain, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager said it is a significant step towards inclusion.

“We believe that the collaborative approach and new partnership with NCFD is a timely one, and will enable us to build on the momentum that has been gained.”

Credit: ITV News

Solat Chaudhry, CEO of National Centre for Diversity said there is a ''real determination' to improve after a 'difficult' 12 months for YCCC.

"We understand that Yorkshire County Cricket Club has had a difficult 12 months. But there is a real determination to try and improve inclusion within the Club. Now is the time to close the gaps, scrutinise and be a much needed critical friend.''

The National Centre for Diversity works with 600 partners from companies and organisations of all sizes and sectors to help improve EDI practices and transform workplace cultures.