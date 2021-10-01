Appeal after gunshots fired at house in Hillsborough area of Sheffield

Police in Sheffield are appealing for information after gunshots were fired at a house in Hillsborough.

A shot was reportedly fired at a property in Spring Vale Walk in the early hours of Friday morning causing damage to the property.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

South Yorkshire are urging the public to come forward if they were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, Senior Investigating Officer for the force said it was fortunate that no one was hurt.

"This is an incident that would have been terrifying for those inside the property, and thankfully on this occasion nobody was hurt.

“We are now asking anybody who might have some vital information to help us piece together what happened.“

The force has ensured the public that it was an ''isolated'' incident and people should nt be scared of it being repeated.

Extra officers will be patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the community as enquiries continue.